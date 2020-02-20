You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead in garbage truck identified
Man found dead in garbage truck identified

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead in a city garbage truck earlier this week.

James Joseph Brown, a 50-year-old Billings resident, died from asphyxia and crush injuries, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said. 

The manner of death is accidental, according to Mahoney. 

Brown's body was found shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Billings Police Department.

Detectives from the department's investigations division responded to the landfill after Brown's body was found among trash in a city garbage truck. 

