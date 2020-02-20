Man found dead in garbage truck identified

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead in a city garbage truck earlier this week.
James Joseph Brown, a 50-year-old Billings resident, died from asphyxia and crush injuries, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said.
You have free articles remaining.
The manner of death is accidental, according to Mahoney.
Brown's body was found shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Billings Police Department.
Detectives from the department's investigations division responded to the landfill after Brown's body was found among trash in a city garbage truck.