A man in the driver's seat of a pickup was found dead of a gunshot wound after he apparently rear-ended another pickup on Billings’ West End.
A pickup driving west was rear-ended by another pickup near the intersection of Rimrock Road and Zimmerman Trail around 7 p.m. Friday night. The driver of the pickup that was hit went to check on other driver, and found the man with a gunshot wound, according to Billings Police Sgt. Nate West. The man who was driving the other pickup was not injured.
West didn’t know when the gun was shot — before or after the crash. Police found the man dead when they arrived on scene. Police do not consider the death suspicious.
Billings Police are investigating the crash.
A fuel truck overturned on Highway 312 west of Worden closed the highway for more than two hours Wednesday night.