A Yellowstone County jury convicted an Indiana man Wednesday of sexually abusing a child in Laurel several times.

Robert Lee Morrissey Jr. was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault. The 59-year-old molested a girl over a period of about two years, with the abuse beginning in 2015. Criminal charges against Morrissey came years later when the girl disclosed what she suffered.

“It happened to me and I don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” the survivor, who is still a teenager, said Tuesday while testifying in court. Because she is a minor, the Billings Gazette is not identifying her.

In March 2020, a detective with the Laurel Police Department launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault after receiving a report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, court documents said. The survivor’s mother told the detective Morrissey groped her daughter at a home in Laurel, and the abuse occurred several times.

When the detective spoke with Morrissey in July 2020, according to court documents, Morrissey denied any sexual abuse, saying he may have touched her leg. Morrissey, who in court said he always carried candy, told the detective he may have accidentally put the girl’s hand into his pocket when reaching to get a Life Savers.

During an interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center that same month, the survivor said Morrissey sexually abused her on three occasions from 2015 to 2017, from the time she was 8 to 10 years old. Along with touching the girl’s genitals, Morrissey on one occasion took the girl’s hand while the two were sitting on a couch and put it on his penis. During Morrissey’s trial, she testified that a sex education class, along with an assembly in middle school teaching students about sexual assault helped her understand that what Morrissey did to her was abuse.

Yellowstone County prosecutors filed charges against Morrissey in June 2021. At the time, the Gazette previously reported, he was working as a correctional officer at a jail in Carlisle, Indiana. An Indiana deputy and town marshal arrested Morrissey on a warrant issued by Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada. He made his initial court appearance in January 2022. Morrissey left custody on a $75,000 bond after pleading not guilty to the three charges of sexual assault.

Harada presided over Morrissey’s trial, which began Monday. County prosecutors Sarah Hyde and John Ryan argued that testimony from the survivor, her mother, the Laurel detective and an expert on child sexual trauma were parts of a puzzle. While every piece may not be available, the picture of Morrissey's sexual abuse was clear.

Attorney Tyler Dugger, representing Morrissey, said in his closing argument the state’s expert witness on child sexual abuse, Wendy Dutton, testified she can’t always tell when a false report of sexual assault is being made. It doesn’t make sense, he said, for a person to not know they’ve been sexually assaulted until they’ve taken a sex education class. It also didn’t make sense, Dugger said, for the survivor to return to Morrissey’s side after he placed her hand on his genitals. Morrissey, testifying in court Wednesday, said he was shocked and hurt when he learned of the allegations against him.

Deputy County Attorney Hyde answered that much of the defense’s argument amounted to victim blaming. The survivor was only 8 years old when she was first assaulted, and society does not expect children to know when they are experiencing sexual abuse, she said.

“The moment society comes to expect a child to rationalize, understand and be able to explain with specificity…of adult sexual acts,” Hyde said, “that is the same moment that sexual abuse of children becomes accepted.”

In 2022, Judge Harada sentenced a Laurel man convicted of three counts of child sex abuse to 80 years in prison. Michael Gilbert Voyles preyed on a boy from the time he was child and into his teens. His conviction, like Morrissey's, came after the survivors shared his story of abuse.

The criminal charges and eventual imprisonment of Voyles were possible due to the 2019 Montana State Legislature passing a bill eliminating the statute of limitations for criminal cases of rape and sexual assault involving children. Last month, the Lee Montana State News Bureau reported, the Montana House Judiciary Committee killed a bill that would have eliminated statutes of limitations on civil cases of child sex abuse.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about three-and-a-half hours before reaching their guilty verdict in Morrissey’s case. He remained stoic throughout the verdict reading, after which Harada ordered Morrissey to be taken into custody. His sentencing will follow a psychological evaluation. For each count of sexual assault, Morrissey faces up to 100 years in prison.

The majority of all sexual assault victims are under 30, according to data from the non-profit The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Anonymous reports of child sex abuse can be made through the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-4AC-HILD (422-4453). The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services also maintains a 24-hour hotline for child abuse reports at 1 (866) 820-5437.