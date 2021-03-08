Man found in Heights apartment with gunshot wound died Sunday; homicide investigation ongoing

A man who was found in a Heights apartment Sunday with a gunshot wound died Sunday and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police have identified persons of interest as part of the ongoing homicide investigation, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Dave Cardillo.

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday no one was currently detained, according to the lieutenant.

Police had responded to the 300 block of Sioux Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of a shooting.

The man was found unconscious and on the floor of an apartment, Sgt. Clyde Reid said Sunday.

First responders could be seen doing chest compressions on the man as he was taken on a stretcher from the Whitetail Run Apartments complex and put into the back of an ambulance before being taken to the Billings Clinic.

Roughly a dozen BPD officers were involved in the initial response. The Billings Fire Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response also responded to the incident. BPD Detectives also responded to the Heights apartment complex Sunday.

