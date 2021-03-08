 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found in Heights apartment with gunshot wound died Sunday; homicide investigation ongoing
editor's pick alert top story

Man found in Heights apartment with gunshot wound died Sunday; homicide investigation ongoing

{{featured_button_text}}
Heights shooting

Firefighters and ambulance personnel perform CPR on the victim of an apparent shooting on Sioux Lane as police gather at the scene on Sunday afternoon. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A man who was found in a Heights apartment Sunday with a gunshot wound died Sunday and police are investigating his death as a homicide. 

Police have identified persons of interest as part of the ongoing homicide investigation, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Dave Cardillo. 

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday no one was currently detained, according to the lieutenant.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police had responded to the 300 block of Sioux Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of a shooting. 

The man was found unconscious and on the floor of an apartment, Sgt. Clyde Reid said Sunday.

First responders could be seen doing chest compressions on the man as he was taken on a stretcher from the Whitetail Run Apartments complex and put into the back of an ambulance before being taken to the Billings Clinic. 

Roughly a dozen BPD officers were involved in the initial response. The Billings Fire Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response also responded to the incident. BPD Detectives also responded to the Heights apartment complex Sunday.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News