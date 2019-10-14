A man found Sunday in the Yellowstone River by rescue crews was pronounced dead at a Billings hospital that day, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.
The Billings Fire Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office had worked together to get the man out of the water where he was found unconscious sometime after they were called for a rescue at about 8:13 a.m.
The rescue took place along an area of the river about a mile down Old Blue Creek Road.
Officials were still gathering information Sunday after the rescue. It appeared that prior to the rescue the man and a juvenile were fishing in a boat when a medical emergency occurred, Cpl. Adam Lauwers of the sheriff's office said Sunday.
When responders arrived the juvenile was in a passerby's car, Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said Sunday. Johnson said that CPR was performed on the man found in the water and that he was given to American Medical Response. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Johnson had no further information about the man's condition Sunday.
Monday morning Mahoney said that an autopsy was scheduled to determine an official cause of death. The man's identity is being withheld as family continue to be notified, Mahoney said.
Responders were stationed along Old Blue Creek Road and at the new Blue Creek fishing access during the rescue.