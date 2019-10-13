A man was found unconscious in the Yellowstone River Sunday morning during a river rescue carried out by the Billings Fire Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.
CPR was performed on the man and American Medical Response treated him further, according to Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson. Johnson had no further information about the man’s condition.
The man and another person, described as a “juvenile,” had apparently been out fishing on a boat when a medical emergency occurred, according to Cpl. Adam Lauwers of the sheriff’s office.
Both people had been in the boat prior to the emergency, according to Lauwers. Additional details were not immediately available.
The juvenile was out of the water and in a bystander's car when responders arrived to an area along the water about a mile down Old Blue Creek Road from its Blue Creek Road entrance. AMR cared for the juvenile while the fire department and sheriff’s office worked to get the man out of the water.
Everyone was accounted for, Lauwers said.
The call for a river rescue came at about 8:13 a.m., according to Lauwers.
During the rescue personnel from both agencies were stationed along Old Blue Creek Road near where the man was found and also at the new Blue Creek fishing access and boat launch site nearby.
Watercraft including BFD jet skis were used in the rescue effort.
Responders had left the area by about 9:25 a.m.