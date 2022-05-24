Man had pulled gun on Billings police before being shot dead, chief says

A man was shot dead by police late Monday night after a chase through Billings ended with the man pointing a gun at officers, according to authorities.

Several officers, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper opened fire at around 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a bowling alley on the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue. First responders pronounced the 35-year-old man dead at the scene. No officers were harmed in the pursuit or the shooting, which is still under investigation.

“We are several hours out with this, but I would say as a general overview of what took place you have an individual refusing to comply with lawful orders and points a handgun at officers,” Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a press conference held Tuesday less than 12 hours after the shooting.

Billings officers initially responded to an assault reported in the area of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. A caller told police that someone had pistol whipped a woman and was holding her against her will, St. John said. The caller said the man was driving a red passenger car, and was at a store in the same area. Police were at the scene within five minutes, St. John said, and found a red Nissan hatchback with four occupants.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove away, starting what St. John said was a 17-minute pursuit. The suspect drove the Nissan north onto Sixth Street West and went westbound on Grand Avenue to Shiloh Road. From there, the driver went south and turned east onto Monad Road. When he reached South Plainview Street, he went north to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Industrial Avenue. He drove around the apartments several times, St. John said, “cutting through an apartment complex, an alley, a playground and side streets.” Montana Highway Patrol troopers joined in the chase.

The Nissan drove over a concrete barrier in the parking lot of Fireside Lanes and became stuck. St. John said police tried and failed on two occasions during the pursuit to lay road spikes ahead of the Nissan. Throughout the pursuit, St. John said, the suspect was waving what looked like a handgun out the driver’s side window.

“Our policy is one of restricted pursuit, unless we have a compelling reason to continue…Obviously the decision to pursue had to be approved by commanders, which it was and in this particular case it was the right call,” he said.

With the Nissan stopped, police saw the driver pointing a gun at his own head. Police ordered the man to drop the gun and get out of the car. He refused, St. John said, resulting in a five-minute standoff. The three passengers remained in the car during this time.

When the man did get out of the car, he again held the gun to his head and ran across the parking lot toward the waiting officers. When he stopped about halfway between the car and where police were positioned, they repeated their order for the man to drop the gun. He refused, St. John said, and one officer fired three beanbag rounds at the suspect, which struck him. The man spun and pointed the handgun at police.

“Simultaneously, five Billings police officers and one Montana Highway Patrol trooper fired multiple rounds at the suspect. He was hit and collapsed,” St. John said.

Investigators are still determining how many rounds were fired and how many struck the suspect. First responders tried to give the man first aid, but he died soon after the shooting. Police found what looked like a semi-automatic pistol near his body, and St. John said experts are currently trying to determine whether it was a functioning firearm. All three passengers were taken safely from the car.

Detectives have identified the man killed as a 35-year-old with addresses in Billings and Hardin, said St. John. who did not release the man’s name at Tuesday’s press conference. St. John did say the man had a criminal record dating back to 2006, along with outstanding warrants on the night of the shooting.

Billings detectives and agents from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation have been assigned to the case. All five of the Billings officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, per BPD policy. And, St. John said none had previously used their firearm during an on-duty call. The investigation into the shooting will involve speaking with witnesses and reviewing footage from dashboard and body cameras worn by officers. The five BPD officers were wearing body cameras, and had them activated when shots were fired, St. John said.

St. John identified the officers who fired the weapons Monday as John Pearson, who had the most seniority of the group with five years as an officer. Tanner Messerchmidt and Mackenzie Unruh have been with BPD for three years. Blaine Lane is a two-year veteran, St. John said, and Matthew Bistline has been an officer for one year. Zachary Zevoteck has been with BPD for five months and was still in training when he drew his weapon Monday night. MHP has not identified the trooper who shot at the suspect.

In mid-February this year, Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man who had pointed a gun at him. Witnesses of the shooting in the area near Broadwater Avenue at Seventh Street West said the man had also pointed the gun at several other people. The DCI investigation into the killing of Raymond Dupree Jr. is still ongoing, St. John said Tuesday.

In October of 2020, police killed 29-year-old Cole Stump during a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Avenue C. Police said Stump had been carrying a pistol and refused to show his hands while he was being arrested. A coroner's inquest found the shooting justified in January.

