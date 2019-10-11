A man was taken to a Billings hospital Friday evening after he was hit by a car on Poly Drive.
The man ran north across Poly Drive between 12th Street West and 13th Street West and was struck by a car traveling westbound at 6 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet by the Billings Police Department's Twitter account.
The man sustained unknown injuries.
On Oct. 4, another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he ran in front of a car heading north at the intersection of 19th Street West and Lewis Avenue.