{{featured_button_text}}

A man was taken to a Billings hospital Friday evening after he was hit by a car on Poly Drive.

The man ran north across Poly Drive between 12th Street West and 13th Street West and was struck by a car traveling westbound at 6 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet by the Billings Police Department's Twitter account.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The man sustained unknown injuries.

On Oct. 4, another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries  after he ran in front of a car heading north at the intersection of 19th Street West and Lewis Avenue.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0