A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car hit him Friday night.
The 50-year-old man ran in front of a car heading north at the intersection of 19th Street West and Lewis Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.
The driver stopped at the intersection and continued to cross when the man darted in front of the car. The car wasn’t going fast, and the driver couldn’t see the man.
You have free articles remaining.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Billings Police Department, the Billings Fire Department, and American Medical Response were at the scene.