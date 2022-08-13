Man hospitalized after being shot by Billings police officer

A Billings police officer shot a man late Friday night at a house near Pioneer Park, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Police responded to a fight between a man and a woman at a home on the 1800 block of Sixth Street West around 11 p.m., according to a statement released Saturday by the Billings Police Department. The man was armed and refused orders from police.

One officer opened fire, striking the man, according to BPD. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Nobody was available from BPD Saturday to answer questions about the condition of the man, or provide details about what led up to the shooting.

The 22-year-old is the fourth person shot by Billings officers this year, three of whom were killed. In late May, 13 police officers opened fire on an armed 19-year-old man who led law enforcement on a chase into a neighborhood near North Park. A bullet grazed the shoulder of an officer who attempted to box the man into an alleyway.

About a week earlier, a 36-year-old man was shot dead by several law enforcement officers after a lengthy chase that looped around Billings. In a standoff in the parking lot of Fireside Lanes near Mountview Cemetery, the man drew what looked like a pistol. Seven people, six BPD officers and a trooper with Montana Highway Patrol, fired on the man. He collapsed, and died. Photos of the weapon he pulled released by BPD revealed it to be a toy cap gun.

In February, a BPD officer fired at least eight rounds at a 39-year-old on the West End. The man was reportedly brandishing a Glock 17 semi-automatic replica pellet gun and pointing it at random people. Investigations into the three fatal shootings by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation are still ongoing.

BPD Chief Rich St. John is expected to hold a press conference Monday to address the most recent shooting, according to the department’s statement Saturday.