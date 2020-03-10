You are the owner of this article.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Billings Heights trailer court
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Billings Heights trailer court

031020-loc-Stabbing01msc.jpg

First responders work at the scene of a stabbing at a trailer park off of Riley Drive in the Billings Heights on Tuesday. One man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in a trailer in Billings' Heights on Tuesday night.

The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the arm and the abdomen by a family member. The disturbance occurred in a trailer on Main Street near Riley Drive, according to Lt. Brian Krivitz with the Billings Police Department.

The incident was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Krivitz said that officers are looking for the suspect after he ran away from the scene, but noted that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. The Billings Police Department, the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response were on-scene.

