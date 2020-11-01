Man hospitalized after Terry Avenue shooting early Sunday morning in Billings

A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Sunday, according to the Billings Police Department.

In a social media post published early Sunday morning, BPD announced that a shooting had happened on the 200 block of Terry Avenue.

The victim was described as a 27-year-old man. His injuries were described by police as "serious."

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m., according to police. The injured man was taken to a Billings area hospital and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

