Man hospitalized after Terry Avenue shooting early Sunday morning in Billings

Shooting scene

Billings police investigate a shooting at 225 Terry Avenue at 2:30 am Sunday. A 27 year old man was shot and transported to a Billings hospital. The suspects are unknown at this time according to police at the scene. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Sunday, according to the Billings Police Department.

In a social media post published early Sunday morning, BPD announced that a shooting had happened on the 200 block of Terry Avenue.

The victim was described as a 27-year-old man. His injuries were described by police as "serious."

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m., according to police. The injured man was taken to a Billings area hospital and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

