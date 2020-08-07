Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds after Lockwood shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A shooting in Lockwood has put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of a home on the 1000 block of Noblewood Drive, off Old Hardin Road. Yellowstone County deputies still had a portion of the neighborhood blocked off early Friday evening, and were interviewing witnesses.

Yellowstone County Undersheriff Sam Bofto said one man, a resident of Noblewood Drive, is currently in custody while deputies investigate a possible self-defense motive for the shooting. Bofto said the name of the man in custody, and the victim of the shooting, are not being released at this time.

Details regarding the motive of the shooting have not been released by investigators.

“Right now, I can’t even speculate,” Bofto said.

Along with deputies, the shooting brought American Medical Response workers to the scene.

