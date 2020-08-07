You are the owner of this article.
Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds after Lockwood shooting
Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds after Lockwood shooting

Lockwood shooting

First responders work at the scene of a shooting at Spotted Jack Loop South and Noblewood Drive on Friday, August 7, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A shooting in Lockwood has put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of a home on the 1000 block of Noblewood Drive, off Old Hardin Road. Yellowstone County deputies still had a portion of the neighborhood blocked off early Friday evening, and were interviewing witnesses.

Yellowstone County Undersheriff Sam Bofto said one man, a resident of Noblewood Drive, is currently in custody while deputies investigate a possible self-defense motive for the shooting. Bofto said the name of the man in custody, and the victim of the shooting, are not being released at this time.

Details regarding the motive of the shooting have not been released by investigators.

“Right now, I can’t even speculate,” Bofto said.

Lockwood shooting

First responders work at the scene of a shooting at Spotted Jack Loop South and Noblewood Drive on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Along with deputies, the shooting brought American Medical Response workers to the scene.

A shooting and vehicle theft Thursday led to a three-hour search by law enforcement in the Heights. Law enforcement currently have one person of interest in custody, and are currently searching for a second suspect.

