You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man ID'd in fatal Billings West End rollover
topical alert top story

Man ID'd in fatal Billings West End rollover

{{featured_button_text}}
Neibauer Road crash

A truck rests in a ditch along Neibauer Road at the scene of a one vehicle crash near the intersection with South 44th Street West near Zoo Montana on Thursday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A man who died after am overnight rollover crash on Bilings' West End has been identified.

The victim is 49-year-old Alan C. Serafin, of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney. Serafin died of multiple blunt force injuries from the Thursday night rollover, he said.

Serafin died Thursday night after crashing his Toyota Tacoma truck into an irrigation ditch near the intersection of Neibauer Road and Esther Rose Lane.

Around 10:30 p.m. Serafin was driving west on Neibauer Road when he crossed into the center lane, driving off the left side of the road, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.

He swerved back onto the road, overcorrected, and rolled several times into a ditch. The truck came to a rest on its wheels. Serafin was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was ejected from his car, Mahoney said.

Serafin was taken to Billings Clinic with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but at this time alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors.

The Montana Highway Patrol, the Billings Fire Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

0
1
1
3
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News