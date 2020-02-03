Man ID'd in fatal Billings West End rollover

A man who died after am overnight rollover crash on Bilings' West End has been identified.

The victim is 49-year-old Alan C. Serafin, of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney. Serafin died of multiple blunt force injuries from the Thursday night rollover, he said.

Serafin died Thursday night after crashing his Toyota Tacoma truck into an irrigation ditch near the intersection of Neibauer Road and Esther Rose Lane.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Around 10:30 p.m. Serafin was driving west on Neibauer Road when he crossed into the center lane, driving off the left side of the road, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.

He swerved back onto the road, overcorrected, and rolled several times into a ditch. The truck came to a rest on its wheels. Serafin was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was ejected from his car, Mahoney said.

Serafin was taken to Billings Clinic with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but at this time alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors.

The Montana Highway Patrol, the Billings Fire Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.