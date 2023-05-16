The Wyoming U.S. Attorney’s office has filed a motion to detain Michael Wayne McCollum, 47, of Texas, to ensure he appears to face charges related to his arrest in Yellowstone National Park on Monday following the crash of a vehicle in which a female passenger was found dead.

McCollum faces drug and traffic charges after being arrested by park rangers along Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful on the road to Yellowstone Lake. When rangers arrived McCollum was found standing outside a vehicle smashed into a snowbank.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide identified the woman as 38-year-old Catheryn Danyelle Griffin. The Teton County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion arguing McCollum is a flight risk and a danger to others. Among the charges McCollum faces are operating a vehicle under a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance and that the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

His detention hearing is scheduled for May 18 at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs. Until then he is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service in Gallatin County.