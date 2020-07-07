Man in critical condition after shooting in Billings' Heights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Heights shooting late Monday sent one man to the hospital in critical condition, Billings police said on social media.

The shooting occurred on the 600 block of Samuel Court about 11:30 p.m. Monday. A 21-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was considered to be in critical condition as of 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation into the incident continues. There is no apparent threat to the public, according to the tweet from Sgt. Tina Hoeger.

