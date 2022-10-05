Man in custody after Tuesday Stewart Park shooting in Billings

A man is in custody and facing an assault charge in connection to a shooting in Stewart Park on Tuesday.

Canaan Larr Big Hair, 28, has been charged with one count of felony assault with a weapon. County prosecutors allege Big Hair shot a man in the leg. Tuesday’s shooting resulted in the first victim in Billings to gun violence this month. September ended with at least five people hospitalized with gunshot wounds, one of whom was in critical condition. Three of those shooting came in two days.

Billings police received multiple calls Tuesday evening about a shooting in Stewart Park, near Rimrock Mall. They found a 32-year-old man with a wounded leg. A bullet had passed in and out of his thigh, charging documents said. Police spoke with several witnesses, who said an argument erupted among several men at the park’s baseball field before several shots were fired. Investigators recovered a 9mm shell in the area.

Officers found a man who matched descriptions given by the victim and witnesses walking on the east side of Phyllis Lane, court documents said. The man was later identified as Big Hair. He was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility the same evening as the shooting. He was not carrying any weapon at the time of his arrest. The investigation into the charges against Big Hair are still ongoing, and police have yet to recover the firearm used to shoot the 32-year-old Tuesday.

County prosecutors filed charges against Big Hair on Wednesday. He was on probation after being sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for theft and driving under the influence. If convicted of assault with a weapon, Big Hair could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Big Hair is scheduled to be arraigned in court before District Judge Colette Davies on Thursday.