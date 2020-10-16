Man in the hospital after a shooting in Laurel

A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Laurel Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Laurel Police Department, officers arrived at a residence on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Laurel after receiving a report from a woman who said she shot someone at her home.

They found a man, who did not live at the residence, shot several times. The press release said he was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. The woman who reported shooting him was also taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Troopers with the Montana Highway Patrol and a deputy with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

There is no threat to public at this time, according to the press release, and detectives with the Laurel Police Department and Montana Department of Criminal Investigation agents are currently investigating the scene.

The Laurel Police Department could not provide any further details at this time.

In Billings, officers arrested 60-year-old David Carroll Gladstone Wednesday, who has been charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly shooting at 45-year-old man at a home near Optimist Park on Ryan Avenue.

