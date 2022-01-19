 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in Billings South Side shooting Wednesday morning
Man injured in Billings South Side shooting Wednesday morning

A man was hospitalized with injuries early Wednesday morning after a shooting on the Billings South Side.

Billings Police responded to a shooting near the 200 block of South 27th Street, according to a social media post around 3 a.m. They found a 32-year-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Crews transported the man to the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the Billings Police Department has yet to release any information on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Wednesday’s shooting is at least the third gunshot injury police have responded to in the span of five days. Early on Saturday morning, an off-duty Yellowstone County Deputy was wounded by an apparent bullet fragment as he reportedly tried to wrestle a firearm out of a man’s hand in front of a casino. On Sunday morning, a 15-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound while being treated in a Billings hospital.

