Man injured in rollover crash south of ZooMontana

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after rolling his truck into an irrigation ditch on Billings' West End Thursday night.

The pickup was traveling west on Neibauer Road when it went off the right side of the road and rolled multiple times into an irrigation ditch near Esther Rose Lane, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Gardner. Gardner said that the crash is still under investigation.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The pickup was leaking gasoline into the irrigation ditch, Gardner said, but didn't know how much.

Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services couldn't provide any details on the gas leak Thursday night.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Gardner said.

The Montana Highway Patrol, the Billings Fire Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

