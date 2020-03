A 22-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when his truck crashed into a tree on Grand Avenue in Billings.

The man was alone in his truck when he “left the road and struck a tree” on the 500 block of Grand Avenue at about 1:30 a.m., said Billings Police Sgt. Tony Jensen in a social media post.