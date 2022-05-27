Man killed by Billings law enforcement Monday identified

The Yellowstone County Coroner's office has released the name of the man killed by law enforcement earlier this week following a chase throughout Billings and a standoff near Mountview Cemetery.

Curtis Dean Yellowtail, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds Monday night, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Friday. Six Billings police officers and one Montana Highway Patrol trooper fired several shots at Yellowtail when he pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them.

Several officers responded to an assault near King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard late Monday night. A caller told police that a man had pistol whipped a woman and was holding her against her will. They gave a description of both the man and the car he was driving. Police found the man driving a red Nissan hatchback in the area. The man was later identified as Yellowtail, and he had three passengers in the vehicle with him, including the woman he allegedly assaulted.

Yellowtail led officers on a wide loop around Billings, Police Chief Rich St. John said at a press conference the morning after the shooting. He drove north and took Grand Avenue west to Shiloh Road, waving what looked like a handgun out the driver’s side window. Yellowtail then turned onto Monad Road, driving east and eventually bottomed out on a concrete barrier in the parking lot of Fireside Lanes on Industrial Avenue. Law enforcement tried to lay spikes ahead of the Nissan, both times unsuccessfully, with MPH troopers eventually joining officers in the pursuit.

As law enforcement gathered in the parking lot, police saw that Yellowtail was pointing the handgun at his head. He refused commands to drop the gun and get out of the car, and the three passengers remained with him in the hatchback. A five-minute standoff ensued.

When Yellowtail got out of the car, he was pointing the gun at his head. He ran toward officers posted in the parking lot. At about halfway between the Nissan and police, St. John said, an officer fired three beanbag rounds at Yellowtail. The force caused him to spin around, and he pointed the gun at officers. BPD officers and an MHP trooper opened fire simultaneously. Their bullets struck Yellowtail, and he collapsed, St. John said.

The three passengers were pulled safely from the Nissan, and first responders tried to give Yellowtail first aid. He died at the scene. His time of death was recorded at just a few minutes before midnight, Deputy Hoffman said.

The officers who shot at Yellowtail were identified as John Pearson, Tanner Messerchmidt, Mackenzie Unruh, Blaine Lane, Matthew Bistline and Zachary Zevoteck, all of whom have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. MHP has not identified the trooper involved.

Billings detectives and agents from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation have been assigned to investigate the shooting. Every police officer named in the shooting was wearing body cameras Monday night, and had them activated, St. John said.

Investigators recovered the pistol held by Yellowtail. Although it has not been determined whether it was a functioning firearm, St. John provided a photo of the gun at Tuesday’s press conference. It appears to be a cap gun modeled after a Luger pistol.

Yellowtail, who was previously sentenced in Yellowstone County for drug possession and bail jumping, is the second person killed by Billings officers so far this year. Raymond D. Dupree Jr. died from multiple gunshot wounds in February. Officer Brett Hilde fired at least eight rounds at the 39-year-old, who was reportedly brandishing a Glock 17 semi-automatic replica pellet gun and pointing it at random people. Hilde was wearing a body camera, but did not turn it on until after the shooting.

Yellowtail is also at least the ninth person killed by gunfire in Billings so far this year. Gwen Ann Marshall was found shot dead earlier this month in her home. David Antonio Rodas Sr., 57, was arrested and charged in connection to her death in the days that followed. Domonic Shawn Dale Morgan, 29, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Billings bar last month. Police have identified the shooter, a 19-year-old man, but no charges have been filed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.