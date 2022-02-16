Man killed by Billings police Tuesday had pointed gun at officer and others

In the minutes before Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man Tuesday night, the man had already pointed a gun at a passing motorist and at a group of people mingling in the front yard of a home.

A witness had seen the suspect waving the gun around at about 7:50 p.m. as he crossed Broadwater Avenue at Seventh Street West and called police, Chief Rich St. John said Wednesday during a press conference.

Hilde spotted the suspect a few blocks south on Seventh Street West near St. Johns Avenue. As he got out of his car, the suspect pointed the gun at Hilde, a five-year-veteran of the department assigned to a street crimes unit, the chief said.

“Officer Hilde, fearing he would be shot, and for the safety of those in the area, fired a total of eight rounds. The subject was hit and collapsed on the street,” the police chief said.

How many times the suspect was hit will be determined during an autopsy.

The gun the suspect was carrying was a Glock 17 semi-automatic replica pellet gun, said St. John.

“It looks like the real thing,” he said.

Hilde was placed on routine leave, generally two weeks, while Billings Police detectives and investigators from the state Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting.

The officer was wearing a body camera, but it hadn’t been activated.

“It unfolded very quickly,” St. John said. “This is seconds from the time (Hilde) pulled up and opened his door and saw the gun.”

No one else was injured, and it’s yet known if the suspect had fired the pellet gun at any time during the evening. “We do know that he pulled it on other people, including the officer,” said the chief.

The man who was killed was well known to police and had a lengthy criminal record.

It is the first Billings Police officer-involved shooting death since October 2020 when 29-year-old Cole Stump was killed during a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Avenue C. Stump was carrying a gun and had refused officers' commands to show his hands.

Earlier this month, the shooting of Stump was deemed justified following a daylong coroner's inquest.

