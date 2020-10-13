Man killed by Billings police was armed, chief says

St. John was unclear what the nature of the “suspicious activity” was.

Two cars were parked close together in an apartment's parking lot and one car’s hood was up. The man who was killed “appeared to be working on the car’s engine,” St. John said.

"We're not sure why they pulled in (the parking lot)," St. John said. "Or what they needed to do."

Three suspects were near two cars in a parking lot of an apartment complex, he said.

The Box Elder man was outside one of the cars and officers tried to detain him, search him for weapons and handcuff him, but he refused to comply, St. John said.

An altercation began and officers wrestled the man face-down to the ground. While on the ground the man had his hands under his body and refused to bring his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

“During the struggle an officer deployed his Taser, but (it) had no effect,” St. John said.

Then, the man pulled a semi-automatic handgun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at an officer. One officer saw the gun and yelled a warning.