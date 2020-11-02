Man killed in Billings plane crash identified

The man who was found dead Friday after the airplane he was piloting crashed near the Billings Logan International Airport has been identified by the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office.

Donald C. Nimmick, 74, died after a Cessna 172 he was flying crashed Friday. The crash was first reported by air traffic control at 7:05 p.m.

Nimmick was from Oak Point, Texas, a city about 40 miles north of Dallas. He had flown from Texas to Montana to visit his brother in Three Forks, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Nimmick died as a result of blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner.

An autopsy was ongoing Monday. The findings of that autopsy could indicate if any medical conditions played a role in Nimmick's death.

The plane crash Friday also killed a dog. First responders found the crash site at about 8:45 p.m. in a forested area off Rimtop Drive north of Airport Road.

Based on preliminary information, the Federal Aviation Administration described the crash site as a ravine about one mile short of the runway at the Billings airport.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and determine the probable cause of the accident.

