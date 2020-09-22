 Skip to main content
Man killed in Billings was assaulting woman, police say
Man killed in Billings was assaulting woman, police say

Shooting scene

Billings police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at 340 Nash Lane at 4:20 a.m. Monday. Neighbors said they heard at least six gunshots and one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone County coroner has identified the Roundup man who was shot and killed Monday morning in the Billings Heights.

Robert Aven Kolter, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital, according to coroner Cliff Mahoney.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. It is the 11th homicide of the year. 

Monday at about 4:20 a.m., Kolter was shot multiple times while in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Nash Lane. 

A 34-year-old Billings man who lived in the home shot Kolter, said BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley in a press release.

Kolter was in a relationship with a 33-year-old Roundup woman who was staying at another home on Nash Lane.

Kolter drove from Roundup to the 33-year-old's home where he tried to force the woman to leave with him, Wooley said.

Kolter assaulted, strangled and "pistol whipped" the woman. He then put a gun to the woman's head. It was then the 34-year-old Billings man shot him multiple times.

The shooting was reported by one of the people involved, Sgt. Matt Lennick said Monday morning at the scene.

The detectives division is investigating the shooting, Wooley said. 

