Man killed in Billings was assaulting woman, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Yellowstone County coroner has identified the Roundup man who was shot and killed Monday morning in the Billings Heights.

Robert Aven Kolter, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital, according to coroner Cliff Mahoney.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. It is the 11th homicide of the year.

Monday at about 4:20 a.m., Kolter was shot multiple times while in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Nash Lane.

A 34-year-old Billings man who lived in the home shot Kolter, said BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley in a press release.

Kolter was in a relationship with a 33-year-old Roundup woman who was staying at another home on Nash Lane.

Kolter drove from Roundup to the 33-year-old's home where he tried to force the woman to leave with him, Wooley said.

Kolter assaulted, strangled and "pistol whipped" the woman. He then put a gun to the woman's head. It was then the 34-year-old Billings man shot him multiple times.

The shooting was reported by one of the people involved, Sgt. Matt Lennick said Monday morning at the scene.

The detectives division is investigating the shooting, Wooley said.

Love 18 Funny 2 Wow 4 Sad 10 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.