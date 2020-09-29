Man killed in Billings West End fire ID'd

The man killed Monday in a house fire on the West End has been identified.

John D. Nailen III, 45, died of smoke inhalation, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney. The coroner could not specify a time of death.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home on Tahoe Drive Monday afternoon, The Billings Gazette reported. The fire damaged the living room and bedroom where Nailen, a resident of Billings, was found.

The fire is under investigation, and all questions about its cause have been referred to the Billings Police Department.

