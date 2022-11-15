Man killed in Broadwater hit-and-run identified

The man killed in a hit-and-run on Broadwater Avenue two weeks ago has been identified.

Santana Guzman-Hernandez, 57, died of multiple blunt force injuries October 31, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday. Guzman-Hernandez was an El Salvador national living in Billings at the time of his death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Billings police found Guzman-Hernandez’s body in the yard of a home along the 600 block of Broadwater Avenue on November 1, the Gazette previously reported. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Medical examiners have not determined when exactly he died, Hoffman said, but have narrowed his time of death to sometime Halloween night. No arrests have been made in connection to the fatal hit-and-run, and investigators with the Billings Police Department are still working to identify a suspect, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email.

Later on November 1, a Billings man died in motorcycle crash several blocks west of where officers found the body of Guzman-Hernandez. The 38-year-old was killed after wrecking his motorcycle on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue.

Plans for memorial services for Guzman-Hernandez have not yet been made public.

Two men are currently facing vehicular homicide cases connected to separate fatal wrecks in Billings earlier this year. Kevin Roy Welter, 40, is accused of driving a car into the path of a motorcycle while under the influence, killing the 34-year-old man on the motorcycle. Luis Gustavo Contreras-Bustillos, 51, allegedly caused a pileup on Interstate 90 while driving drunk, which led to the death of a 59-year-old Billings man.