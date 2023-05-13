A pursuit between a Stillwater County deputy and a man in an apparently stolen pickup truck Thursday ended with truck driver fatally crashing south of Columbus.

The name of the truck driver has yet to be determined, according to a statement from Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem published Friday, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation has been assigned to investigate the crash.

On Thursday, Kem said, SCSO received a report of a vehicle stolen from a property Stockade Road in Sweet Grass County. In a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle was described as a Ford F350. A SCSO deputy passed the pickup truck late that night as it was driving north on Montana Highway 78, between Absarokee and Columbus.

The deputy turned around and activated his emergency lights once he was close to the pickup truck, Kem said. The driver did not stop for the deputy and went off the highway at Whitebird Creek Road. The truck overturned and its driver, who according to MHP was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Because Stillwater County Law Enforcement was attempting to make a traffic stop at the time of the accident,” Kem said, “the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to conduct the death investigation, per office policy.”

Park County will be conducting the coroner investigation, Kem said, while the Montana State Medical Examiner in Billings will be performing the autopsy. Once completed, a coroner’s report will identify the pickup truck driver and give an official cause of death, while the autopsy report will offer more comprehensive details on what specifically led to his death. Kem said it is unknown when the autopsy will be complete.