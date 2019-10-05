A man who died Wednesday night after crashing a car near Ballantine has been identified.
Johnny Lee Tarver, 55 of Abilene, Texas, died of multiple blunt force injuries after the SUV he was driving crashed as it traveled westbound on I-94, according to Yellowstone County Coroner, Cliff Mahoney.
Authorities believe that Tarver was in Montana doing roofing work.
It appears that the SUV went off the road and struck a dirt embankment, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash narrative.
The vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment across East I Road before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 17.6 on I-94.
The MHP crash narrative says the vehicle caught fire and was eventually fully engulfed in flames after the crash.
Tarver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.