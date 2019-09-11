The driver who was killed in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 outside Billings on Tuesday has been identified.
William Macfarlane, 77, of Los Angeles died of blunt force and ejection injuries related to the crash, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said.
Macfarlane was killed before noon on Tuesday on I-90 near mile marker 467 when the utility trailer his pickup was towing started to fishtail, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Moran.
The trailer caused the truck to lose control and veer into the median of the highway. The truck then rolled and ejected the driver, who was pronounced dead on scene.
The passenger was found trapped in the truck. First responders were able to free the passenger without extrication equipment.
The passenger was taken by helicopter to a Billings hospital. His condition and injuries are unknown.
Speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, although the investigation is still preliminary, Moran said.