Billings police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man at North 8th and 1st Avenue North Saturday night in the area of a carnival held near MetraPark.

Police reported they were called to a disturbance involving several juveniles when gunshots were heard at 10:41 p.m. Detectives were on the scene investigating.

A carnival is under way in the Berry's Cherries parking lot near MetraPark. Carnival owner Riley Cooke said there was a large gathering of juveniles outside the carnival grounds on 2nd Avenue North after the carnival had closed at 10:30.

The Saturday incident was one of several shootings and homicides already this year.

On Friday, a man was shot during an incident in the area near the 2600 block of Belknap Avenue in Billings. He was taken to a hospital where police said he was in stable condition.

Earlier in the week, police responded to a shooting scene in the 300 block of Monroe Street. Investigators found property damage but no victim.

On April 17th at 3:45 a.m., a juvenile was shot during a confrontation in the area around the 900 block of South 31st Street in Billings.

A 38-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at a home at 1325 Avenue F in Billings on March 21.

On March 4, Billings Police responded to a parking lot on the 800 block of Grand Avenue at 2 a.m. on a report of a man shot during a disturbance. The 43-year-old victim was uncooperative and taken to an area hospital, police said.

Susan LaForge, 48, was found dead in her Midtown Billings home on Feb. 28.

On Feb. 15, a 32-year-old man was dropped off at a Billings hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

On Feb. 12, a 21-year-old Billings man was shot dead by an 18-year-old suspect in the parking lot of America’s Wild West nightclub in Billings. It was the second homicide at the nightclub is less than a year.

A man was killed outside his home during a carjacking on the 1200 block of Avenue F on Jan. 9. The suspect in that shooting then ran into a home on the 1200 block of Burlington, where a family was having a child’s birthday party, and shot the homeowner.