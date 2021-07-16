Man killed in West End fire identified

An 85-year-old Billings man was identified as the victim of a Wednesday fire in a West End mobile home.

Donald R. Allison was found in his motorized wheelchair in an enclosed back porch of the home, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney told The Gazette on Friday. No cause of death was immediately available.

The fire was on Goldust Drive in the Casa Village mobile home park west of South 24th Street West.

The man's death is believed to be connected to the fire and responders did not have an opportunity to try to give the man any treatment, according to Billings Fire Department battalion chief Darrek Mitchell.

"On their arrival the patient was obviously deceased," Mitchell said Wednesday. "There was nothing they could do."

Officials not yet released a report indicating the cause of the fire. The fire is currently under investigation with the Billings Fire Department and Billings Police Department.