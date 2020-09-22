Man killed Monday in Billings was assaulting woman

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No arrests have been made in Monday morning's fatal shooting in the Billings Heights as police release additional information on the incident.

Monday at about 4:20 a.m., a 43-year-old man from Roundup was shot multiple times while in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Nash Lane.

The man died in a hospital. It is the 11th homicide of the year.

The identification of the man is being withheld until family members are notified, said Yellowstone County deputy coroner Rich Hoffman.

A 34-year-old Billings man who lived in the home shot the 43-year-old, said BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley in a press release.

The 43-year-old man was in a relationship with a 33-year-old woman who was staying at another home on Nash Lane.

The man drove from Roundup to the 33-year-old's home where he tried to force the woman to leave with him, Wooley said.

The man assaulted, strangled and "pistol whipped" the woman. He then put a gun to the woman's head. It was then the 34-year-old Billings man shot him multiple times.

The shooting was reported by one of the people involved, Sgt. Matt Lennick said Monday morning at the scene.

The detectives division is investigating the shooting, Wooley said.

