Man killed Monday in gunfire exchange with Billings officer identified

The man killed Monday by Billings police and the officers who drew their weapons and opened fire on him have been identified.

Michael Morado was killed in a shootout with police officers in an alleyway near North Park, according to a statement from Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick. Lennick also named 13 members of the Billings Police Department who fired the shots that killed the 19-year-old, all of whom are currently on administrative leave.

A Billings police officer tried to stop a silver passenger car driven by Morado late Monday night, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said a day after the shooting. The car sped away, with the chase ending in an alley on the 1600 block of Burnstead Drive. When a cruiser cut off his exit from the alley, St. John said Morado fired several shots from a semi-automatic pistol through his windshield. The bullets struck the driver’s side window of the patrol car, one of which grazed the shoulder of a police sergeant.

The sergeant ducked, rammed Morado’s car with his cruiser and returned fire, St. John said. Several police units responded, positioning themselves behind the silver passenger car and along Burnstead Drive. About three to four minutes passed, according to preliminary information from St. John, in which police commanded Morado to drop the handgun and get out of the car.

Morado refused. St. John said several officers heard the sound of a round being cycled into Morado’s handgun, and saw him make the sign of a cross on his chest and point to the sky. He then got out of the car and fired on police stationed behind him. Police returned fire.

Bullets struck Morado, and he collapsed near the silver passenger car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Lennick identified the 13 officers who fired on Morado as:

•Sgt. Harley Cagle, a 19-year veteran

•Sgt. Bethany Schwartz, a 13-year veteran

•Sgt. Eric Schnelbach, an eight-year veteran

•Officer Matt Edwards, a nine-year veteran

•Officer Brandon Lange, a seven-year veteran

•Officer Seth Weston, a five-year veteran

•Officer Tyler Kammerzell, a three-year veteran

•Officer Cameron Farrell, a three-year veteran

•Officer Elizabeth Samson, a two-year veteran

•Officer Kevin Sparrow, a two-year veteran

•Officer Ian Busta, a one-year veteran

•Officer Cody Carriger, a one-year veteran

•Officer Adam Combs, a one-year veteran

Monday’s shooting is being investigated by agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and is the third time so far this year that Billings police have fatally shot someone in responding to a call.

Most recently, 36-year-old Curtis Dean Yellowtail was shot and killed by police after driving away from officers who responded to an armed assault, according to preliminary details from BPD. After his car was immobilized on the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue, he got out of his car, held a gun to his head and then pointed it at police. The cops opened fire. The gun he had been holding was apparently a realistic-looking toy gun, according to photographs.

In early February, 39-year-old Raymond D. Dupree Jr. was shot dead by Billings Police Officer Bret Hilde after he pointed an airsoft gun designed to look like a semi-automatic pistol at several strangers and then at the officer.

Morado, who was a Billings resident, previously pleaded guilty to an assault charge. He also competed in amateur boxing bouts in Billings as recently as 2015, according to Billings Gazette records.

