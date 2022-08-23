Man previously sentenced for sexual assault charged with Crow Reservation rape

A man who previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student at Montana State University is now accused of raping a child on the Crow Reservation.

Nathaniel Bartell Plain Bull, 33, pleaded not guilty last week to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in U.S. District Court. He is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Center.

In June 2021, according to federal court documents, Plain Bull allegedly raped someone under the age of 16 in Lodge Grass. He was 32 years old at the time. Federal prosecutors indicted Plain Bull in late July of this year, and he made his initial appearance in court August 16 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Plain Bull pleaded guilty in January 2009 to sexual assault and burglary, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. While a freshman pre-nursing student, Plain Bull broke into another student’s dorm room while he slept and touched the student’s genitals. Following charges filed against Plain Bull in Gallatin County District Court, the university’s administrators banned Plain Bull from campus.

The federal case against Plain Bull is scheduled to go to trial October 17. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison, and face a $250,000 fine. The FBI spearheaded the investigation which led to his arrest.

In March, a federal judge sentenced a Lodge Grass man to 14 years in prison following his conviction of multiple counts of child sex abuse. Donald Ray Gardner sexually abused two girls, now adults, over a period of several years in the 1990s on the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations.