Man rescued from Yellowstone River near Two Moon Park

A man was rescued near Two Moon Park after apparently falling into the Yellowstone River and getting caught in tree debris.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday Billings firefighters began the rescue by rappelling down a steep embankment to the river off Yellowstone River Road in the Heights.

The road was blocked by fire trucks and a sheriff's car at the intersection with Iristan Lane as a firefighter lowered himself down to the man.

The man was pulled up about an hour after the rescue began. The firefighter made a "hasty harness" for the man and hoisted him up, said Battalion Chief Ed Regele.

It appeared likely that the man fell into the river upstream at Two Moon Park, Regele said. The area of the rescue had no bank.

Regele wasn't sure exactly where the man had fallen into the river or how long he had been caught in the tree debris. Neighbors called the authorities shortly before 8:30 p.m. after hearing the man repeatedly call for help.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with visible scrapes and likely hypothermia, Regele said.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.

