Police lights
Gazette staff

Billings police arrested a man who robbed a casino at gunpoint on Billings' South Side Wednesday afternoon after he fled on foot.

According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, a man in his 20s displayed a gun to an employee of the Lucky Cuss Casino at 2753 State Ave. and ran away on foot. They responded at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect shortly after. No injuries were reported.

