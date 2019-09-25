Billings police arrested a man who robbed a casino at gunpoint on Billings' South Side Wednesday afternoon after he fled on foot.
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, a man in his 20s displayed a gun to an employee of the Lucky Cuss Casino at 2753 State Ave. and ran away on foot. They responded at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Sgt. Curry
Officers were able to arrest the suspect shortly after. No injuries were reported.