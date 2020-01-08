The death of a man whose body was found behind the Park City post office is being investigated as suspicious, according to Stillwater County Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem.
The sheriff's office learned of the body's discovery at 7:06 a.m. when they received a call "of a partially concealed body in the area behind the Park City Post Office," Kem wrote in a press release issued at noon Wednesday.
The body was described by Kem as "Caucasian" and "approximately 45-55 years old." The man's identity was undetermined at the time of the press release.'
The sheriff said, "There is no threat to public safety, however we ask that residents avoid that area if possible while law enforcement processes the scene."
Clark Street in Park City is closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue as the investigation continues. Both the post office and Park City School remain accessible.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the initial investigation, until the cause and manner of death is confirmed, the release says.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.