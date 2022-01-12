Man sentenced to 60 years for Ballantine homicide

A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a homicide at a Ballantine motel in 2019.
James Reese Eder, 34, was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court to serve time in prison and pay restitution for the death of Carl Archer Jr. Eder shot Archer during a robbery at the Tiger Town Motel.
“The defendant chose to commit a violent act in the dark world of methamphetamine; this was the unfortunate and predictable result,” wrote Judge Rod Souza in sentencing documents filed Jan. 7.
Members of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office arrived the motel in November 2019 after speaking with two women who said their friend, Archer, had been shot, according to an affidavit filed in court. They found Archer in one of the rooms dead from a gunshot wound to the head. During the course of their investigation, Yellowstone County detectives learned that one of the women, China Rose Dawn Davis, had conspired with Eder to rob Archer of drugs and money.
Video surveillance gathered from the morning of the shooting showed Davis and the second woman meeting with Archer in a room at the Tiger Town Motel. At around 3:30 a.m., a van pulled up to the gas pumps in front of the motel, and a man later identified as Eder got out of the passenger's side of the vehicle carrying what looked like a shotgun or rifle. The van followed Eder as he walked toward the building before parking, according to court documents.
In the span of about a minute, footage showed Eder walking into one of the motel rooms, leaving still carrying the firearm and getting back into the van. Davis and the second woman were then seen running out of the same motel room.
YCSO personnel found and arrested Eder at an apartment in Billings later that same day. After receiving a search warrant, investigators found a shotgun on the property believed to be used in the shooting. One person interviewed by detectives said that Eder told her on the day of the shooting that he was in Ballantine with Davis the night prior and planned to rob someone. He then said things “went bad” and he shot a man with a shotgun, court documents say.
In June 2020, Davis gave a statement to law enforcement regarding the shooting, and said she and Eder planned to rob Archer of drugs. Archer “owed her” and she manipulated Eder into going along with the robbery, she told detectives. Yellowstone County prosecutors eventually charged the 31-year-old with deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement for her role in Archer’s death under the felony murder rule. Because she allegedly took part in the felony that resulted in a death, she was just as culpable as Eder.
Despite saying on the stand during her trial that she only intended to rob Archer, a jury convicted Davis in September 2021. She is scheduled for sentencing in February of this year.
A third person connected to the robbery, Charlie Reimers, was sentenced to 20 years with the Department of Corrections, with 15 years suspended. The 32-year-old man pleaded guilty to robbery by accountability as part of a plea agreement after prosecutors initially charged him with deliberate homicide by accountability.
Eder recruited Reimers to drive him to the motel where he shot Archer, according to information shared in court. Although he gave Eder a .410 shotgun, he was unaware of the robbery plan and refused to return to the motel after the shooting when Davis called Eder to come back for the meth she stole.
After initially pleading not guilty to deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement, Eder changed his plea in June 2021. For the weapons enhancement, he was sentenced to an additional five years in Montana State Prison to be served consecutively with the 55-year deliberate homicide sentence. The court also ordered that he pay nearly $10,000 in restitution, the majority of which will go to Archer’s family. Archer was 53 years old at the time of his death.
“You took him [Archer] away from me and the rest of my family. You will never know or understand the hurt and loss I am feeling right now. A part of me is gone. There is a hole in my heart that I cannot heal,” Archer’s mother said, according to records filed in court.