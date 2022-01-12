Man sentenced to 60 years for Ballantine homicide

In the span of about a minute, footage showed Eder walking into one of the motel rooms, leaving still carrying the firearm and getting back into the van. Davis and the second woman were then seen running out of the same motel room.

YCSO personnel found and arrested Eder at an apartment in Billings later that same day. After receiving a search warrant, investigators found a shotgun on the property believed to be used in the shooting. One person interviewed by detectives said that Eder told her on the day of the shooting that he was in Ballantine with Davis the night prior and planned to rob someone. He then said things “went bad” and he shot a man with a shotgun, court documents say.

In June 2020, Davis gave a statement to law enforcement regarding the shooting, and said she and Eder planned to rob Archer of drugs. Archer “owed her” and she manipulated Eder into going along with the robbery, she told detectives. Yellowstone County prosecutors eventually charged the 31-year-old with deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement for her role in Archer’s death under the felony murder rule. Because she allegedly took part in the felony that resulted in a death, she was just as culpable as Eder.