Man shot at Billings Rims overlook

A man was shot on the Rims near the water tower west of the Billings Logan International Airport on Thursday evening.

First responders were called to the scene at 4:32 p.m., where they found a man with a "serious injury," according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and police detectives are investigating the scene. Police tape surrounded a sedan parked near the edge of the Rims, and officers spoke with several people at the scene.

According to Lt. Riley Finnegan on the scene, no one has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. He could not offer any more details on the shooting at this time.

Along with BPD and American Medical Response, members of the Billings Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Officers have responded to shootings in Billings during the past week. A man was shot early Sunday morning in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Avenue D, and went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The next day, an unoccupied car parked in the West End was shot several times. No arrests have yet been made in connection to either shooting.