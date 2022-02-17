Man shot by Billings police officer identified

The man shot dead by a Billings police officer Tuesday night has been identified at Raymond D. Depree Jr. of Billings.

Dupree was 39 and died from multiple gunshot wounds, The Yellowstone County coroner said Thursday following an autopsy.

Dupree pointed a gun at Officer Brett Hilde who fired at least eight rounds, according to police Chief Rich St. John. The gun was a Glock 17 semi-automatic replica pellet gun.

During a press conference Wednesday, St. John described Dupree as having a long criminal history and being well known to local police.

According to the state Department of Corrections website, Dupree had most recently spent time in prison on convictions for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation.

Hilde was placed on routine leave, generally two weeks, while Billings Police detectives and investigators from the state Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting.

The officer was wearing a body camera, but it hadn’t been activated.

“It unfolded very quickly,” St. John said. “This is seconds from the time (Hilde) pulled up and opened his door and saw the gun.”

It is at least the third time Hilde has fired his service weapon in the line of duty.

It is the first Billings Police officer-involved shooting death since October 2020 when 29-year-old Cole Stump was killed during a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Avenue C.

