Man shot dead by Billings Police late Monday

Billings Police were still on the scene Tuesday morning investigating the death of a man shot by police.

The man was killed at about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a building in the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue.

The incident began when the officer responded to a report of the man assaulting a woman with a gun in the area of 4800 King Avenue East, according to police Lt. Matt Lennick. Police were given a description of the suspect, and told that he was leaving the area. When approached, the man sped away to the Industrial Avenue area where the hatchback he was driving was disabled in the parking lot of Fireside Lanes.

"The suspect was armed and non-compliant," Lennick wrote in an email Tuesday morning.

Six Billings police officers were involved in the shooting, and one Montana Highway Patrol trooper. Lennick said the suspect was 36 years old, and first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

In mid-February this year, Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man who had pointed a gun at him. Witnesses of the shooting in the area near Broadwater Avenue at Seventh Street West said the man had also pointed the gun at several other people.

In October of 2020, police killed 29-year-old Cole Stump during a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Avenue C. Police said Stump had been carrying a pistol and refused to show his hands while he was being arrested. A coroner's inquest found the shooting justified in January.

— This story will be updated.

