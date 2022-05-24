Man shot dead by Billings Police officer late Monday

Billings Police were still on the scene Tuesday morning investigating the death of a man shot by an officer.

The man was killed about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a building in the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue.

The incident began when the officer responded to a report of the man assaulting a woman with a gun in the area of 4800 King Avenue East, according to police Lt. Matt Lennick. When approached, the man sped away to the Industrial Avenue area where he was pursued and then confronted.

Lennick said the suspect was 36 years old.

In mid-February this year, Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man who had pointed a gun at him. Witnesses of the shooting in the area near Broadwater Avenue at Seventh Street West said the man had also pointed the gun at several other people.

In October of 2020, police killed 29-year-old Col Stump during a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Avenue C. Police said Stump had been carrying a pistol and refused to show his hands while he was being arrested.

— This story will be updated.

