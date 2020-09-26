Man shot in alley on Billings South Side

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 37-year-old Billings man was shot in an alley between South 33rd Street and South 34th Street on Saturday morning.

The man who was shot called police himself to report the incident shortly after 7 a.m., and was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Shane Winden.

The unknown suspects may have left the scene in a vehicle. Police believe the men knew each other, and there is no threat to the public, Winden said.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, the alley was blocked by police tape and officers were interviewing neighbors and possible witnesses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2