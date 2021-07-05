Man shot in car in Billings Heights

A 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital after receiving a non-life threatening gunshot wound while in his car during a possible drive by shooting on the 600 block of Lake Elmo road Monday morning.

Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot before the victim’s car crashed into a ditch at the corner of Lake Elmo and Biltmore Way. The man, who was shot in the hand, then walked south towards Main before getting treatment from emergency medical response.

Police say a dark colored vehicle left the scene after the shooting, but no further information on the shooter has been released.

