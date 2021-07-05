 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot in car in Billings Heights
breaking

Man shot in car in Billings Heights

A 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital after receiving a non-life threatening gunshot wound while in his car during a possible drive by shooting on the 600 block of Lake Elmo road Monday morning.

Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot before the victim’s car crashed into a ditch at the corner of Lake Elmo and Biltmore Way. The man, who was shot in the hand, then walked south towards Main before getting treatment from emergency medical response.

Police say a dark colored vehicle left the scene after the shooting, but no further information on the shooter has been released.

1
3
4
1
23

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hackers demand $70 mln to end latest cyberattack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News