Man shot in leg in car in midtown Billings

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Monday morning while he was in a vehicle on the 800 block of Avenue B.

In a social media post, Billings Police Department Sgt. Tina Hoeger described the suspect as a passenger in the vehicle who fled the scene afterward.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with what did not appear to be a life-threatening injury, Hoeger wrote.

The shooting happened at around 3:44 a.m.

An initial social media post by BPD mistakenly placed the location of the shooting on Avenue C. Police later corrected the location to Avenue B in a subsequent post.

This is at least the second shooting in Billings in the last 10 days. A 20-year-old man was shot on the 2600 block of Golden Boulevard in the early hours of Feb. 22. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening at the time.