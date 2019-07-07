{{featured_button_text}}
Billings Police Officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Monroe Street and Orrel Drive about 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot "at least two times" at the corner of Monroe Street and Orrel Drive on Billings' South Side on Sunday afternoon.

According to Billings Police Department Sgt. Ben Milam, the 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and the suspects are still at large. No other information on the suspects or the incident was available at the scene.

Billings Police Officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Monroe Street and Orrel Drive about 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Neighbors looked on as police officers cordoned off the intersection with crime scene tape as they investigated the scene.

Billings Police Officers investigate the scene of a shooting at Monroe Street and Orrel Drive about 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

