Man stabbed in downtown Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was stabbed while panhandling in downtown Billings Tuesday night.

A 31-year-old man who was panhandling at the Albertsons parking lot on North 27th Street was stabbed by a 26-year-old man around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

The man who was panhandling approached the 26-year-old man, who was sitting as a passenger in an SUV, to ask for money, when the passenger became upset and started fighting with the panhandler. The passenger stabbed the panhandler in the upper chest with a knife, according to Sgt. Brian Becker.

The panhandler was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect ran away but the knife was recovered. He has been identified and there is no threat to the public, Becker said. Officers are still searching for the suspect.

The relative who was driving the car that the suspect ran from remained on scene.

Billings Police Department and American Medical Response were on scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.