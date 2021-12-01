 Skip to main content
Man struck and killed on Midland Road in Billings Wednesday evening
A 59-year-old man was struck and killed in the 5400 block of Midland Road on Wednesday about 5 p.m., according to a tweet by the Billings Police Department. He was declared dead at the scene. Midland Road remained closed while the Billings Police Department Crash Team investigates.

